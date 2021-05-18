Pervert shared sickening child porn online and discussed abuse fantasies

A man has been warned it is “highly possible” he will be jailed for distributing indecent images of children online and discussing sickening abuse fantasies on messaging apps.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Scott Smollet used Snapchat to swap horrifying pictures of child sex abuse.
Children as young as three featured in his depraved stash of images, which included 22 files ranked as category A – the most serious.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe