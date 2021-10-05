Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perv caught with vile indecent image featuring boy aged between 2 and 4

By Danny McKay
05/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Paul Gibson.

A pervert has been handed a supervision order after being caught with sickening child pornography involving a boy aged between 2 and 4.

Paul Gibson was caught when police executed a search warrant at his home on Cameron Road in Aberdeen in December.

The 26-year-old was traced in his bedroom and his phone was seized and analysed by cybercrime unit officers, with a “relevant” image discovered in a preview examination.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gibson was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station, where he provided a “no comment” interview.

Videos classed as categories A and B

A full examination of Gibson’s Samsung phone uncovered two videos containing indecent images of children.

One video was classed as category A, the most serious, and featured a boy aged between 2 and 4 engaged in sexual activity with an adult.

The second video, category B, showed female children aged between 7 and 14 engaged in sexual activity with other children.

Gibson, of Cameron Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken, or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between March 18 2020 and December 10 the same year.

Sentence hoped to educate Gibson

He also admitted possessing indecent images or pseudo-images of children between the same dates.

Defence agent Laura Gracie asked the court to follow the recommended disposal in a court-ordered social work report on her client.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan imposed a six-month supervision order with a view to educating Gibson and ensuring there is no repeat of the offences.

Gibson was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for six months.

