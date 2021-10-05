Perv caught with vile indecent image featuring boy aged between 2 and 4

A pervert has been handed a supervision order after being caught with sickening child pornography involving a boy aged between 2 and 4.

Paul Gibson was caught when police executed a search warrant at his home on Cameron Road in Aberdeen in December.

The 26-year-old was traced in his bedroom and his phone was seized and analysed by cybercrime unit officers, with a “relevant” image discovered in a preview examination.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gibson was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station, where he provided a “no comment” interview.

Videos classed as categories A and B

A full examination of Gibson’s Samsung phone uncovered two videos containing indecent images of children.

One video was classed as category A, the most serious, and featured a boy aged between 2 and 4 engaged in sexual activity with an adult.

The second video, category B, showed female children aged between 7 and 14 engaged in sexual activity with other children.

Gibson, of Cameron Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken, or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between March 18 2020 and December 10 the same year.

Sentence hoped to educate Gibson

He also admitted possessing indecent images or pseudo-images of children between the same dates.

Defence agent Laura Gracie asked the court to follow the recommended disposal in a court-ordered social work report on her client.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan imposed a six-month supervision order with a view to educating Gibson and ensuring there is no repeat of the offences.

Gibson was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for six months.

