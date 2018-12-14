Peru trek set to raise funds for Charlie House appeal

A team of north-east volunteers will trek to a famous Inca citadel to raise funds for a charity campaign.

In aid of Charlie House, the group will take on a 10-day trip to Machu Picchu in Peru.

Funds raised will go towards the Big Build Appeal, to help the charity raise a vital £8 million to create a specialist care centre for children with complex disabilities and life- limiting conditions in the north-east.

There will be a five-day trek to reach Machu Picchu via the Sun Gate, taken on by the Charlie House Ascends Machu Picchu (CHAMP) team.

Money raised will go towards the cost of one of the children’s bedrooms in the new centre, which is planned to be built in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

There will be eight bedrooms in total at the site, which will also include family accommodation and a range of facilities such as a teen den, sensory gardens, a craft room, spa room and an end-of-life bereavement room.

It has always been a dream of the charity’s to set up such a facility, which would be the first of its kind in the north-east, as families currently have to travel more than 100 miles for the nearest respite centre in Kinross.

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman and founder of Charlie House, said the trek would give participants memories to cherish for a lifetime. She said: “Walking through the Sun Gate to witness Machu Picchu for the first time will be one of those moments which will live with you forever.

“Couple that with knowing that the funds you are raising will go on to pay for the cost of a bedroom for a child with life-limiting conditions to have a supported short break is priceless.”

The CHAMP team will follow the Lares Valley, taking in wildlife including llamas and alpacas, as well as rivers, hot springs and remote mountain communities.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising, said: “As a charity we are always looking at adventurous challenges to keep our fundraisers excited and engaged.

“The lost city of Machu Picchu is definitely one of those bucket list trips which many people hope to do one day.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this trip to an exclusive group of just 40 people.”

Three spaces are left, with 37 already registering to take part.

To find out more, email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.