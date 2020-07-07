Personal data blunder as personal phone numbers of sheriffs and Aberdeen police officer published online

Sensitive personal information, including the personal phone numbers of sheriffs, solicitors, court officials and a senior Aberdeen police officer, have been accidentally published online.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service included the information on its website for several hours and it was only when the data breach was reported to them by the Evening Express that it was removed.

Mobile numbers and email addresses for Sheriff Gary Aitken, as well as a fiscal depute and two solicitors were included in a report on virtual trials.

Another sheriff, Alistair Duff, also appeared on the list, alongside a landline number and email address.

And the mobile number of an Aberdeen police officer, Inspector Colin Feeley, was also published with the report.

The fiscal depute whose information was published was Niall MacDonald, while Inverness-based defence solicitors John MacColl and Neil Wilson also had their personal mobile numbers and email addresses appear online.

Numbers for two court officers and other staff were also included.

All of the personal information was contained within an appendix of the report by Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle.

The Evening Express contacted the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service to point out the blunder, and the report was taken down later on Friday evening.

A spokesman for the service said: “Some personal information was inadvertently contained in an appendix to an early version of the report.

“The document was immediately unpublished while those details were removed and we will apologise to those concerned.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are aware that an officer’s phone number was published online and we will work with our partners in the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service on this.”

A total of eight mobile numbers and two further landline numbers were included in the report, along with email addresses for 10 people.

The Evening Express contacted one of the solicitors and the fiscal depute affected to inform them of the situation.

Both declined to comment, but thanked the Evening Express for bringing it to their attention.