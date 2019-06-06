Person trapped in vehicle after two-car collision on north-east road

A person is trapped in their car after a two-car crash on the A92 this afternoon.

Ambulance and police have been called to manage the incident, which happened four miles north of Inverbervie.

The road has been shut in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call just after 4pm to a two-vehicle crash on the A92 heading in the direction of Kinneff.

“Ambulance is attending and we are currently dealing with traffic management.

“The road is blocked in both directions.”

It is understood there are injuries, but the extent of them are not yet known.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

A spokesman said: “We got the call at 4.30pm. We are on scene and we are using hydraulic cutting equipment.

“There is a person trapped in their car.”

Two appliances were sent to the scene.