Person taken to hospital following crash on north-east road

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on north-east road.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the A96 in Huntly just before 7am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to the A96 in Huntly at around 6.45am following a two-car crash.

“One person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

“The road was partially blocked but reopened at around 8.20am, once the cars were recovered.”