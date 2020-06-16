Person taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen road

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.
Police arrived on the scene just after 5.30pm this afternoon to the incident, which involved two-vehicles on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.
Ambulance services also attended and one person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries that do not appear to be serious.
The road was partially blocked for about half an hour.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe