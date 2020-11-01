Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on north-east road

A north-east road is partially blocked after two vehicles collided.
The incident happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Huntly at 12.45pm.
The road is partially blocked and motorists travelling north and south are detouring through Huntly.
A police spokeswoman said one person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the vehicles are being recovered.
