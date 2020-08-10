Person safe and well after being rescued from water at Aberdeen Beach

A person has been rescued safe and well following an incident in the water at Aberdeen Beach.
Police, police dogs and an ambulance were seen at the beach earlier tonight after they received reports of a person in the water.
However, the person was rescued and did not require hospitalisation.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We had a report of somebody in the water, but we have rescued them and they are safe and well.
“The matter has been resolved.”
