Person injured after fire in north-east home

A person has been injured following a fire in a north-east town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.41am to reports of a blaze in Turner’s Court, Stonehaven.

Two appliances from Stonehaven fire station were sent to the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a PPV fan to extinguish the blaze.

An ambulance was requested to treat one person for smoke inhalation, but it is not known if they were taken to hospital.

It is thought that the fire started in the kitchen of the property.

The crews managed to extinguish the fire by 9.05am, and left the scene at 9.36am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in a kitchen at Turner’s Court in Stonehaven, where one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

“It is unclear if the person was taken to hospital, but our crews put the fire out at 9.05am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.