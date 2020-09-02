Person in hospital after lifeboat and coastguard crews called to vessel in North Sea

A person has been taken to hospital after the north-east coastguard and lifeboat crews were launched this morning.

The search and rescue team from Inverness was also called shortly before 7.30am this morning.

The nature and seriousness of the injury are not known.

The Fraserburgh life and coastguard crews were joined by the Aberdeen coastguard team for the operation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service have both been asked to assist.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard was called shortly before 7.30am today about a person who had become injured onboard a vessel 12 nautical miles east of Fraserburgh.

“Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboat, Aberdeen and Fraserburgh coastguard rescue teams and the coastguard search and rescue team from Inverness were sent.

“The vessel returned to Fraserburgh harbour and the person was transferred to a nearby landing site by Scottish Ambulance to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the coastguard rescue helicopter.

“Coastguards and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted in the transfer.”