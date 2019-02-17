Person freed by firefighters after three-car crash in Aberdeen

One person has been freed from a car by firefighters following a three-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency crews were alerted to the collision at the junction of Oakhill Road and King’s Gate shortly after 4pm.

A police spokesman said they were contacted by the Scottish Ambulance Service control room at 4.10pm.

He said: “We’re still there. It appears to involve three cars.”

The spokesman added fire crews were also called. He said: “It appears they were asked to assist with getting somebody out of one of the cars.”

A blue Peugeot 108 and a white Mitsubishi Outlander were two of the vehicles involved.

No details were available in relation to any injuries.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed “one person was removed from a vehicle”.