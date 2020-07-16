Person dies after being hit by train in north-east village

A person has died after being hit by a train in a north-east village.

Emergency services were called to the train line at Newtonhill just after 7am this morning.

However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains between Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee and Aberdeen have been cancelled and delayed while the incident is investigated.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the line in Newtonhill at shortly after 7am this morning (16 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a person hit by a train in Newtonhill, near Stonehaven around 7.10am this morning.

“Police Scotland are currently assisting British Transport Police and Network Rail who are leading on the incident.”

Trains are currently unable to run between Aberdeen and Dundee as this incident is investigated.

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen will not run between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will not run between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Trains between Inverurie and Montrose run between Inverurie and Aberdeen only.

⚠️ NEW: Unfortunately, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between #Aberdeen and Stonehaven and the lines are closed. We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/iQqtqMAwZy — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 16, 2020

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Some services have been subject to delay and alteration this morning. Sadly, this is due to a person being struck by a train.

“Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”