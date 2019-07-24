One person cut free after three-vehicle collision on A96

At least one person has been cut free after a three-vehicle collision on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving two cars and a van, on the A96 near Lhanbryde at 3.50pm.

Five crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) including a heavy rescue unit from Inverness are in attendance.

A SFRS spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance to a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A96 near Lhanbryde.

“We are currently cutting the roof off of one of the vehicles as a casualty is in one of the vehicles.

“We have five appliances in attendance, two from Elgin, one from Rothes, a heavy rescue unit from Inverness and a support vehicle.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “One person was removed from one of the vehicle by firefighters

“There doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries at this stage.