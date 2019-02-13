Permits may ease parking woes for Aberdeen residents

A leading councillor has admitted a permit system may have to be introduced to ease parking problems in an Aberdeen community.

Residents at Hill of Rubislaw and surrounding streets have complained a lack of on-site parking at firms ConocoPhillips, Marathon and Chevron, is creating hazards in the area by forcing employees to park on the street.

Ward councillor Martin Greig says introducing a permit system would be “regrettable” for residents who have encountered issues on Angusfield Avenue, Rubislaw Park Road and Springfield Avenue.

“The Hill of Rubislaw offices have caused considerable problems for the community,” he said.

“There are well-known parking pressures due to employees choosing to use adjacent streets during office hours.

“It’s unfortunate that residents have to suffer from the lack of parking provided by businesses.

“The expansion of the office accommodation in the area has been to the disadvantage of the community. There has been poor decision-making which has adversely impacted the area.

“It’s very regrettable we have to consider introducing a parking permit system because residents will have to pay when they are the victims. It’s not fair they have to pay for the problems caused by businesses.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A controlled parking zone is already in place, with permits required on streets including Queen’s Road and Rubislaw Den North and South.

However, Angusfield Avenue, Rubislaw Park Road and Springfield Avenue currently have no restrictions.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council chairman William Sell said: “Companies need to consider the wider impact and work together to improve the situation for residents.

“Drivers are also treating Springfield Avenue as a through road to escape the lights at the junction with Queen’s Road.

“There is a lot of selfish behaviour going on. It is an accident waiting to happen.”

A spokeswoman for ConocoPhillips said: “ConocoPhillips has parking spaces at Rubislaw House and Royfold House at Hill of Rubislaw.

“We also rent 100 spaces at the H1 complex. We understand the frustrations on-street parking can cause for our neighbours and we actively encourage our personnel to use the spaces provided.”

Meanwhile, Chevron declined to comment while a spokesman for Marathon said the firm would not be commenting.