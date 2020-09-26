Permission wanted to turn former Aberdeen city centre shop into eatery

The owners of a vacant Aberdeen shop have applied for permission to use it as an eatery.

Luxury toiletries firm Molton Brown have moved out of the unit at 118 Union Street and the owners wants to change its use from a shop to food and drink.

Milverton Properties Ltd believe the change will make the empty store easier to market to a new tenant.

Planning documents said there would be no alterations to the inside of the property.

A design statement prepared on behalf of Milverton Properties by Aberdeen-based THE (CORR) architecture and planning said the proposal would “maintain active use” of the unit.

It said: “The property was most recently occupied by Molton Brown and the shop is now vacant. The owners are seeking this permission for a change of use to provide flexibility for marketing to secure a future occupier for the premises. It is anticipated that a class 3 use would have an element of ancillary take-away use.

“There is support provided for this application for a change of use to class three to maintain active uses in the city centre by the development plan.

“The material considerations in support of active uses and flexible approach to change of use applications that support the city centre are considered to outweigh the slight further reduction below the class one frontages target for this sector. It is therefore respectfully requested that this application is approved.”