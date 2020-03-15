Permission granted for new storage container in Aberdeen woodland

A planning application to build a storage container within woodland has been approved.

The unit, which is estimated at around 20ft in length, was proposed by the Cove Woodland Trust, and would join another one on the site, to the south of Cove Crescent.

Proposals were approved this week by Aberdeen City Council.

Conditions have been placed on the building of the container, which must be painted dark green, while landscape and vegetation must be retained and shrubs relocated.

Aberdeen City Council development management manager Daniel Lewis said: “The proposal would be associated with the wider use of the associated Woodland Trust.

“There would be limited impact on the use and role of the open space. The container is small-scale and has been located to ensure minimal impact on the visual quality of the streetscene and the wider area.”