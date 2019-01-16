Permission granted for bars in Aberdeen city centre to stay open until 3am

Bars across Aberdeen city centre have been granted permission to stay open until 3am despite widespread criticism from nightclub operators.

The Spiritualist, Paramount, Triplekirks and BrewDog were all granted permission by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board to stay open later on Friday and Saturday nights, when it met yesterday.

Licensing bosses approved the policy change in November, allowing city centre pubs to extend their opening hours to 3am to match nightclubs, but without a requirement to lay on special entertainment such as a DJ or live music.

Last week business owners in the Aberdeen Licensed Trade Association (Alta) demanded an urgent meeting with the board to share their “grave concerns” about the scheme.

Tony Cochrane, owner of Club Tropicana and Private Eyes, said the move would mark the “death knell of nightclubs”.

But councillor Martin Greig, who sits on the board, said its members are confident about the change in policy. He said: “A great deal of effort went into creating the new licensing policy for the city and the board has thought very carefully about the best arrangements, particularly affecting the city centre. Research has supported the changes that we have made.

“Hopefully with the later hour, the city centre will not see any major change or any negative impact.

“We have reflected very carefully and we believe this policy is appropriate.”