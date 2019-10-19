Period products event in north-east

NORTH-EAST businesses have been invited to an event focusing on reusable menstrual products.

It is estimated that the average woman goes through 11,000 period products in her lifetime.

To tackle this one aspect, Zero Waste Scotland is planning a reusable period products campaign later this year supported by Scottish Government and European Regional Development Funding.

The free training event is being held at Jury’s Inn Aberdeen next Friday between 11am and 3pm.

Catherine Bozec, consumer campaigns manager at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Disposable menstrual products are just one strand of our throwaway society yet, sadly, they can be found polluting Scotland’s oceans and the wider environment.

“The reusable menstrual products campaign will have a significant impact.”

For more information visit bit.ly/33DrAYY