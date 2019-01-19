More north-east buildings to get free sanitary products after £4m funding boost confirmed

North-east councils have welcomed a £4 million fund to increase the number of places where free sanitary products are provided.

The Scottish Government has provided the extra cash to widen the number and range of places free sanitary products are available locally.

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council have hailed the funding, which will be available to local authorities, and will work together to decide where the products are given out.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, vice-convener of the education operational delivery, said: “We have been at the forefront of tackling period poverty, and in September, invested £40,000 over and above national funding in a free distribution scheme across Aberdeen schools to ensure the dignity and wellbeing of our young people is enhanced.”

The funding builds on a £5.2m fund the Scottish Government announced last year to provide free sanitary products to pupils, students and learners at schools, colleges and universities across Scotland.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We welcome this additional funding and will consider how to make best use of this.

“Free sanitary products are already available in every school and we’d hope this will further enhance provision in our communities.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, pictured, who has long campaigned to tackle period poverty, said she was “delighted” by the announcement of additional funding to boost the number of locations.

She said: “Every girl and woman should have access to free sanitary products and this will help to widen access even further.

“Period poverty is a real issue for many women who have to decide between feeding their family and purchasing sanitary products.

“Access to products should be a basic right afforded to everyone and I am pleased an issue I’ve been incredibly passionate about will now be put into practice supporting more girls and women.”