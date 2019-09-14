North-east MSP praises period poverty campaign

A north-east MSP said she was “delighted” that eight million free sanitary products have been provided to families in need.

Gillian Martin hailed the news of increasing numbers of products being made available at schools, colleges and universities across Scotland.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP has been campaigning on the issue, which aims to eradicate period poverty in Scotland.

She said: “As a long-standing campaigner to end period poverty, I am delighted to see the success of this world-leading initiative.

“Removing the barriers to accessing period products ensures that every student is able to participate fully in education, as well as helping to challenge the stigma around periods.

“Being able to access period products is fundamental to equality and dignity and I look forward to further progress as Scotland continues to lead the way on this issue.”