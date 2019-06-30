Performing arts lessons planned for north-east schools’ summer holiday

Aberdeen youngsters are being urged to let their talents shine at a summer school.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Summer Schools start next month and cater for a wide range of ages, from primary through to secondary age pupils.

The aim of the school is to provide a creative outlet to develop social skills, make new friends and build confidence.

The classes will take place at Aberdeen Music Hall’s Tutti Studio.

Aberdeen Performing Arts creative learning manager, Lisa Mathieson, said: “These classes are a great chance for young people who are interested in music, acting and drama to learn new skills and find out what goes on behind the scenes when putting on a production.”

To book a space or to find out more information on the summer schools, go to bit.ly/2Yaoauw, ring 01224 641122 or visit the Lemon Tree.