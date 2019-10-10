NESCol Graduations: Perfect fit as James lands his dream job

James Pert’s qualification has already led him directly into his dream job.

The 21-year-old from Westhill has always had a strong desire to work in the fitness industry and so decided to enrol on the HND Health, Fitness and Exercise course.

He is now working as a personal trainer at Pure Gym in Aberdeen, where he is able to put his knowledge on delivering training sessions to good use.

He said: “I would recommend the course at NESCol to anyone looking to become a personal trainer or fitness instructor.”