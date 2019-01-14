Perenco supplier denies exploitation of non-EU workforce operating in North Sea

A North Sea offshore supplier has denied exploiting non-EU workers – despite paying some little more than £3 an hour.

UK authorities were alerted after concerns were raised that ship management firm V.Group, hired by Perenco, was paying well under the minimum wage aboard the Seacosco Yangtze supply vessel.

But V.Group, which has a shipping office in Aberdeen, denied setting low seafarer salaries and claimed crew rates were “negotiated in line with global standards”.

It is technically not illegal to pay non-EU workers, from countries like the Philippines and Russia, wages below £7.83.