People’s Postcode Lottery: Aberdeen neighbours win £1,000 each in lottery daily draw

Two people on an Aberdeen street have won £1,000 after striking lucky in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The neighbours on Forbesfield Road came into the cash after the postcode AB15 4NX was selected as a daily prize winner on Wednesday.

They both received £1,000 each through the draw.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson congratulated the two winners.

He said: “What fantastic news, congratulations to our winners in Aberdeen!

“I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery, a subscription lottery service, selects winners every day.

Those who participate pay £10 a month and they are automatically entered into every draw, with prizes announced each day.

A total of 32% of the ticket price goes towards helping charities across the country.

So far, more than £600 million has been raised for good causes.

There are 20 different trusts, which cover different types of charities, both in the UK and others globally.

One of the charities, Sistema Scotland, has seen a donation of £1,925,000 so far.

It aims to transform lives through music, and runs Big Noise Torry in Aberdeen, which helps young people to increase their confidence, pride and aspirations, as well as get them involved in teamwork and learning a new skill through a musical instrument.

Research carried out has shown it helps improve children’s emotional wellbeing, as well as enhancing their ability to learn in school.