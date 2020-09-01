People urged to make councillors ‘think again’ in effort to save Aberdeen’s Doonies Farm

Campaigners hope councillors will “think again” before going ahead with proposals to build an energy transition zone on part of a rare breed farm in Aberdeen.

Cove and Altens Community Council wrote an open letter encouraging locals to voice their opposition to the local development plans.

Under the proposals, some of the fields at Doonies Rare Breeds farm could become part of the energy transition zone.

Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan consultation ended yesterday and a petition against the energy transition zone has already attracted thousands of signatures.

The letter issued by the community council said if it is given the green light the staff and animals at Doonies face an “uncertain future.”

It also said elected members should return to the city chambers to “think again” about the blueprints.

The letter said: “This will result in the farm being forced to close and all the animals and staff will face an uncertain future, while the city itself, will lose a much loved and important facility.

“Doonies Rare Breeds Farm is the only accredited farm of its type in the whole of Scotland and as such is a tourist attraction. It is an important iconic jewel in the city’s landscape and should be respected and regarded as such by Aberdeen City Council.

“Like all city parks it should be protected from development and is definitely not something that should be forced to close so that it can be replaced with some nondescript industrial sheds.

“They must recognise the importance of this wonderful, much loved asset, which in this digital age provides an educational facility for school groups and families and allows close interaction with the various animals in a natural environmental.

“In addition, it helps preserve these valuable rare animals and avoids them from becoming extinct. We must send our city councillors back to their chamber to think again.”

Fields have been included as part of plans to create an energy transition zone, which would cover a 70-acre area.

The farm is believed to be the only Rare Breed Survival Trust-approved conservation farm in Scotland.

It covers 134 acres and specialises in breeding rare and endangered breeds of British livestock.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The consultation period for the Proposed Local Plan has closed and we have encouraged the public to get involved and make their views known on all the issues contained within the proposed plan.

“It will be for a reporter appointed by the Scottish Government to consider the issues raised and present the council with a report in due course.”