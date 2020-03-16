People urged to look out for each other as Aberdeen thrown into uncertainty over coronavirus

A religious leader has called on people to work together and look out for each other as Aberdeen is thrown in to uncertainty over the coronavirus.

Supermarket shelves across the north-east have been emptied as panic buying takes hold – and retailers across the country have joined forces to warn against stockpiling.

It comes as latest figures released by the Scottish Government show the number of people with coronavirus in Grampian has risen to 12, an increase of three.

And today Bishop Hugh Gilbert, the 11th Bishop of Aberdeen, urged people to look out for each other.

He said: “I think obviously we’re all keen to try and protect ourselves and others from the illness but at the same time we want to keep in touch with each other and give each other the support that’s needed.

“For those that have self-isolated, I think it’s going to be very important to keep in touch. We have telephone and email if it’s actually impossible to visit.

“The duty of care for each other doesn’t cease in a situation like this.

“We’re in uncharted waters. We’ll have to improvise as we move in to these more difficult situations and just have to find new solutions and new ways of keeping in touch.”

The bishop said the church and different parishes may look at having teams of people focusing on keeping in touch with the elderly and making sure they have everything they need.

“That might be something we’ll be able to do.

“No man is an island. We have a human and, if you’re Christian, a Christian duty to look out for each other, to find new ways in this new situation of contacting and supporting and helping one another.

“We mustn’t be too frightened about what might happen to ourselves. We’re all bound in this together.

“Any sort of crisis like this can bring out the selfish side in us, but it can also bring out the generous side in us.

“Everybody has got a role. We just hope everybody will work together.”

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen secondary school will be closed today to allow extra cleaning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city council confirmed Hazlehead Academy will be closed to staff and pupils.

A spokeswoman said: “The safety of our pupils and staff is of primary importance to Aberdeen City Council.

“Following a robust risk assessment we have taken the decision to close Hazlehead Academy on Monday to enable additional precautionary cleaning to take place.

“We look forward to welcoming our young people and staff back to Hazlehead Academy on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, a total of 12 retailers – including Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s – penned an open letter to customers urging them to shop sensibly throughout the outbreak.

The letter reads: “We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop. We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean others will be left without.

“There is enough for everyone if we all work together.

“Together we can make sure we are looking out for family, friends and neighbours.”

Shoppers told the Evening Express stores in towns across the north-east were running low on items including paracetamol, thermometers and toilet roll, with pictures emerging of empty shelves in Asda at Beach Boulevard Retail Park and Garthdee, and Sainsbury’s in Garthdee.

High street pharmacy Boots announced it was restricting sales of a number of items.

A spokeswoman revealed items including hand sanitiser, children’s medicines, baby sterilising products, cough and cold medicine and thermometers were all being limited to two per customer.

The spokeswoman added: “The best way to help prevent catching a virus is by making sure that you regularly wash your hands with soap, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent transmission from surfaces, especially after blowing your nose, sneezing and coughing.

“Antiviral hand foams and gel can also be useful when you are out and about.”

An Aberdeen foodbank has made a plea for support amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) has admitted its stocks were running “severely low”.

And the charity says that although it is currently still able to distribute food to those in need, it needs people to come forward to donate.

The charity also reassured its users it was taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease while continuing to distribute packages to those in need in the north-east.

But in a statement on social media, the charity called for people to come forward with donations.

It said: “We will continue distributing food to those in need as long as we can, however, our stocks are running severely low.

“If you are in the position to, please help us support people in need through these difficult times.”

Cfine’s deputy chief executive Fiona Rae said: “We are still seeing a large amount of individuals and families coming to the food bank and community pantries.

“However, we do expect to see a decline in numbers coming in.

“We are making up more food parcels. We are already putting out more than 100 a day and that will reduce if there are less people coming through the door.

“But we do want to make sure we have food parcels ready to deliver to individuals and families need them.”

