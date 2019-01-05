People urged to air views on beating floods in north-east town

Residents have been urged to have their say on potential options to stop coastal flooding in a north-east seaside town.

Aberdeenshire Council appointed Dougall Baillie Associates and JBA Consulting to carry out a flood study in Stonehaven last year.

Now the options are ready to be revealed and a public consultation event has been organised for this month, along with another date later in the year.

The study for the coastal protection was given approval by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee in May last year, at a cost of £180,000.

Aberdeenshire Council has already drawn up plans for a £16 million flood prevention scheme, in a bid to avoid a repeat of the destruction caused in 2009 and 2012, when the River Carron burst its banks.

That project seeks to cope with extreme flood events in the river and Glaslaw Burn but does not address the risk from coastal flooding.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew said the events were the perfect opportunity for people to share their views, pointing out two major floods in the last decade have given residents in Stonehaven a wealth of knowledge to share with the engineers.

She said: “There are many people in Stonehaven, many engineers, who will have their own ideas that may help.

“Everyone should go along to these events to see what exactly they are proposing.

“I have a feeling that locals might know better as they have lived through a lot in Stonehaven with flooding.

“Coastal flooding worries me. With rivers we can do something, but when it comes to the sea and storms, there isn’t a lot that can be done.

“This is the first time the teams have gone to the public and will be explaining what they have been looking at.”

The councillor has her own ideas about how coastal flooding could be prevented.

She said: “I think there should be more shingle on the beach and it should be high, like mountain shingle. It used to be that when I was younger.”

Some work was carried out by Aberdeenshire Council throughout last year on flood and erosion modelling as part of the study.

Ms Agnew said engineers will have a difficult job dealing with coastal flooding.

She said: “It won’t be easy, but there’s certainly a problem – there’s no doubt a bout that.

“It will be very interesting for people to see the plans and I urge everyone to go and take a look and give their comments.

“If they have a good idea they should put it forward.”

The event is due to take place on January 29 at Mackie Academy from 7pm. A date for the second event later in the year has yet to be decided.