Residents urged to stick to rules as Covid cases rise in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A leading professor has called on north-east residents to follow self-isolation rules as Covid-19 figures rise across the region.

New figures show in Aberdeen there were 132 positive cases in the past week, while in Aberdeenshire there were 151.

The seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population in Aberdeen is 57.7 for the week ending November 14, up from 35.9 the previous week.

Meanwhile, the same statistic for Aberdeenshire has risen to 57.8 from 31.4.

Across Scotland as a whole, the seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population was 143.1.

Reacting to the developments, Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, said he remained optimistic the region could soon hope to move into level 1 despite the rise in figures, but urged people to follow the rules on self-isolation.

He said: “I was quite pleased that we stayed in level 2. The increase in cases, quite a lot of it is up in Fraserburgh and Peterhead. The number of cases is much smaller than the central belt, so it’s a reasonable decision.

“I think case numbers are just a wee bit on the high side for moving down a tier. They’re not very high but they haven’t fallen dramatically. If they had I’m sure that would have been considered.

“Let’s hope in the next week or two those numbers go down both in Aberdeen and the shire and then we should be bidding to be in level 1. As long as they can get a grip on these outbreaks, which I’m sure they can, and there are no surprises, which sometimes happen, I think there’s a reasonable prospect of that, which would be good news.”

The professor added: “Let’s hope the test and protect and contact tracers are really finding out exactly how these people are catching the virus, where they’re catching it from and all that, because one of the big problems is that the contact tracing is not working as well as it could be.

“If it was working well I think the number of cases would fall very substantially. They need to put a lot more work into that, particularly in making sure people do as they’re asked. If they’re asked to self-isolate, are they self-isolating? We know from surveys that many folk don’t.

“It would be really nice if we could get that message across to people that if they have to self-isolate, they have to. It’s obviously difficult for some people. I think that needs addressing just as much as worrying about tiers.”

Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents the Summerhill and Sheddocksley areas where Covid rates were among the highest in Aberdeen in the past week with eight cases, urged people to adhere to guidelines.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the recent increase in covid cases in our area and my thoughts are with those who are fighting this virus and with their families.

“Hopefully everyone will make a good recovery. Unfortunately, this further reinforces the message that this dreadful virus has not gone away.

“We’re all scunnered with the restrictions on our everyday activities but the regular wiping of surfaces, regular hand washing, keeping your distance and the use of face coverings will all help to save lives this winter, so we need to stick with it.

“Face masks, in particular, are uncomfortable and nobody likes wearing them but they do significantly reduce the risk of contracting Covid if you come into contact with someone who is infected.

“If you are advised to self-isolate it’s vital that neither you nor any member of your family leaves your home for any reason. If you have nobody who can deliver essentials to your door or you have elderly relatives who depend on you, please call the Covid Helpline on for assistance.

“If you go out for any reason during the isolation period you are likely to infect others.”

Councillor David Cameron, who also represents Summerhill and Sheddocksley, said: “Any new cases of Covid-19 in my Ward, Aberdeen, Scotland and the UK is disappointing and concerning, and made worse for the individuals and their families if the disease leads to serious illness and really heartbreaking when it leads to death.

“The way to beat this awful pandemic is to follow the guidance from our respective Governments.

“We are all in the same place and finding the restrictions difficult. However, if we don’t follow the guidance diligently we will inevitably be responsible for others becoming ill.

“We are now nearly nine months into the restrictions, do not give up now or all these restrictions we have followed, will be wasted and we will be back to square one.”

Councillor Ross Grant, who represents Old Aberdeen, another area which joined the higher rate category, said: “Up until recently the number of cases in Old Aberdeen had been few and far between.

“That’s why we need to err on the side of caution and each of us do what we can to maintain our physical distance, wear masks and isolate if we have developed symptoms.

“I am confident that there will be continued high compliance with the number of cases in Old Aberdeen and we will see a decline in cases in the coming days.”