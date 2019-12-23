People struggling with addiction urged to speak up for vital support

The boss of an Aberdeen recovery group is calling on people to “reach out to another human being”.

Dermot Craig, community development manager at Aberdeen in Recovery, wants people struggling with substance abuse to talk.

And he insisted there are services available to help.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It’s quite difficult not to treat people like children.

“We want people to reach out to someone else before they reach for a substance and that is the message we are continuing to put out.

“If you are feeling in a place of desperation, please reach out to another human being.

“This time of year is meant to be such a sea of joy but there is an awful lot of heartache.

“Someone on the end of the phone can give that understanding and a listening ear.

“The important thing is trying to turn to somebody before reaching for a substance.”

To contact AiR call 01224 638342 or visit aberdeeninrecovery.org