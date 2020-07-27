On The Beat: ‘People should feel confident to report abuse early’

I am based in Aberdeen within the Partnership Co-ordination Unit of North East Division and have twenty years’ experience in various areas of Policing.

During that time I have seen first-hand how domestic abuse can destroy lives and, along with my team of officers, I use this experience to prevent potential abuse or support those who have experienced it. Serial abusers can go from victim-to-victim and part of my job is to help join those dots to protect people at risk in the future.

Domestic abuse can be physical, psychological, financial or sexual and carried out by partners or ex-partners.

It can happen to anyone, and anybody can be an abuser. There are many different types of abuse, but at the core it’s about having power and control over the person you are abusing.

I have heard too many heartbreaking stories of people who have suffered terribly or even lost their lives as a result of domestic abuse, therefore Police Scotland is absolutely committed to using all powers at our disposal to ensure perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions.

Legislation has also taken a significant step forward with the introduction of the new Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act last year.

Recognising, within law, the full range of behaviours used by abusers to control, coerce, and instil fear in their victims, has been the single most significant step in efforts to tackle domestic abuse in Scotland, and thousands of officers and staff across the country have now been trained to recognise that domestic abuse isn’t always violent or physical.

It is often psychological: disempowering and isolating victims and removing them from the support of family and friends, which can have the most devastating impact.

Abusers must understand that we will respond to all reports of domestic abuse – we will delve into their histories and we will use all of the powers at our disposal to ensure they face the full consequences of their behaviour.

Those who are being abused must also know that we are here to help them, alongside our partners.

As part of my job, I am the Police representative on all three local authority violence against women partnerships.

The ‘Violence Against Women & Girls Partnership’ (VAWP) involves a range of statutory and voluntary agencies, all with an aim of preventing violence and providing support to women, children and young people at risk.

We want people to feel confident to report abuse early, knowing that they will be supported by the partnership, and we work hard to ensure our services remain available and accessible to all survivors.

In many cases, perpetrators have committed similar crimes before and sometimes have a history of previous abuse.

The Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse Scotland, also known as Clare’s Law, allows members of the public to make inquiries about an individual who they are in a relationship with, or who is in a relationship with someone they know, and where there is a concern that the individual may be abusive.

My team carry out checks on that person and if they have a record of abusive behaviour, or there is other information to indicate that someone is at risk, we may share this information with their partner in an effort to inform and protect a potential victim.

This process enables people to make an informed choice on whether to continue the relationship, with further support provided to assist them when making that choice.

Further information and an application form can be found on Police Scotland’s website, as well as contact details for a range of different support services.