People invited to submit messages to online book of condolences for Stonehaven train crash victims

An online book of condolences has been set up so that people can pay tribute to those lost in last week’s Stonehaven train derailment.

The book is available on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all lost their lives in the incident last Wednesday.

Council leader Jim Gifford was among the first to pen messages in the virtual book.

He wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been involved in this tragic event and our condolences go the families of those who so sadly died.

“Our thoughts and gratitude also go to everyone, across so many services, who responded to the accident and who continue to work at the scene – our thanks to you all.”

Chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, Jim Savege, added: “My thoughts and condolences are with the friends, families and colleagues of those who so sadly lost their life or were injured in the rail derailment at Carmont on 12 August.

“Such a tragic accident that has impacted on so many across our Aberdeenshire communities. I must also pay tribute to the bravery of all who responded so selflessly on the day to assist in any way they could.”

Meanwhile Stonehaven councillor Dennis Robertson, a friend of Mr Dinnie, also left a poignant message.

He wrote: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of all of those affected by the tragic events of 12 August.

“Ann and I will especially miss our chats with Donald, who always had a great tale to tell and took such good care of us on our journeys. Our deepest condolences to all of the families at this sad time.”

Councillor Geva Blackett, who represents Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, added “words are inadequate at a time like this” and said she was “thinking of everyone involved in this tragedy”.