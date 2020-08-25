People in Netherlands warned against all travel to Aberdeen

The Dutch Government has issued a code orange warning for Aberdeen, advising people in the Netherlands against all travel to the city.

The warning, which came into effect at midnight last night, does not apply to any other parts of Scotland.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs states on its website that the decision to issue the warning, which came into effect for the whole of Spain and some regions of France at the same time, came after “the number of coronavirus infections has increased in the city”.

The government is now also advising its citizens to quarantine for ten days after returning from a stay in Aberdeen.