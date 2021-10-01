‘People are struggling’: Council initiative to host events aimed at getting Aberdonians into work

Several employability and training events will take place in Aberdeen next week.

A two-day support fair for those who have been made redundant or are currently out of work is being run by ABZWorks at the Beach Ballroom.

The initiative, which started last year, attempts to help people secure employment, training and education to put them in a better position in the jobs market.

Starting on Tuesday, the fair which will offer training, support opportunities, and give tips on job-seeking, interviews, and CV skills.

The first day will be aimed at helping people who are facing redundancy and will take place from noon-7pm, while on Wednesday the Department for Work and Pensions will lead the sessions.

Aberdeen City Council’s money advice team will also be on hand to provide financial support and advice to anyone seeking it.

“People and some businesses are struggling right now”

Council leader Jenny Laing said: “We know that people and some businesses are struggling right now, however, we also know that there are strong support networks available, and job opportunities.

“Redundancy and unemployment can be bewildering and sometimes people need support to find the help they need.”

Due to a mixture of the oil and gas downturn, energy transition and dwindling Covid support, the north-east’s job market has become more and more volatile.

It is hoped with the correct application of resources, the local authorities’ initiative can re-start peoples careers and get them into jobs.

Ms Laing added: “By bringing together partners under one roof, we are endeavouring to make it easier for people to access the support and advice they are entitled to, while also promoting new training and employment opportunities the following day.

“We also know that many of our employers are struggling to recruit, particularly in the care and hospitality sectors.

“I am pleased we can support these organisations by marrying up opportunities with people who are actively seeking work. I’m particularly heartened to hear that some employers will be offering interviews during the event and wish the best of luck to all of our jobseekers.”

Many employers have signed up to the ABZWorks jobs fair including VSA, Bon Accord Care, LJF Coatings, Homecare Scotland, and Securitas.