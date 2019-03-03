People across north-east urged to reduce waste as part of Pass It On Week

Residents and organisations across the north-east are being encouraged to cut waste by getting involved in a nationwide initiative.

Zero Waste Scotland is urging people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to get involved in Pass It On Week from March 9-17.

It involves passing unwanted goods on to people who will use them rather than simply throwing them away.

The scheme is part of Zero Waste Scotland’s wider plan to invest £73 million in various projects thanks to support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Zero Waste Scotland’s consumer campaigns manager Catherine Bozec said: “Passing an item on after a declutter can help good causes, as well as reducing the number of items ending up as waste.

“Having a good clear-out reminds us what we really need instead of buying more and this helps to preserve natural resources.”