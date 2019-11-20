Pensioner wins compensation after breaking ankle in Aberdeen bus fall

A pensioner who sued a coach company after breaking her ankle on a bus in Aberdeen has been awarded more than £16,000 by a specialist judge.

Sheila Varney, 66, sued Fife Scottish Omnibuses Ltd at the All Scotland Sheriff Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

Mrs Varney was injured after getting on a Perth-bound bus in Holburn Street, Aberdeen, on March 24 2016.

She and her husband were hoping to travel to Stonehaven for a day out and she was looking for two seats shortly before the accident.

However, she fell down emergency steps at the back of the vehicle.

Lawyers for Mrs Varney, whose address has not been disclosed, argued the bus company did not do enough to ensure consumers were aware of the steps.

Her legal team argued the emergency steps were a hazard and the bus company should have done more to notify customers of the risk.

However, the court heard Mrs Varney was also not paying attention to her immediate surroundings in the lead-up to the accident.

In a written judgement issued at the court yesterday, Sheriff Robert Fife concluded the coach company failed to take “reasonable care” in notifying passengers about the potential risks associated with the emergency stairs.

However, Sheriff Fife also concluded Mrs Varney contributed to the accident.

He assessed her negligence at being “60%” responsible for the incident.

Sheriff Fife concluded this would have an impact on the amount of compensation Mrs Varney would be allowed.

He wrote: “The pursuer failed to exercise reasonable care for her own safety.

“This was not a case of mere inadvertence on the part of the pursuer.

“The pursuer was paying no attention to the opposite side of the gangway.

“Having taken these factors into consideration, I assess contributory negligence at 60% with the defenders liable for 40%.

“Reducing damages by 60% for contributory negligence, the pursuer is entitled to damages of £16,495.60.”

A spokeswoman for Fife Scottish Omnibuses Ltd said: “The safety of our customers will always be our absolute priority and we accept the decision of the court.”