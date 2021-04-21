Pensioner who mounted legal challenge against Donald Trump’s north-east golf resort – and starred in You’ve Been Trumped – dies

A pensioner who battled Donald Trump’s controversial plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort in Aberdeenshire has died.

Molly Forbes was among the residents faced with eviction as Mr Trump pushed on with the resort at Menie, near Balmedie.

The US businessman even referred to her son Michael’s home as a “slum”.

The 96-year-old went on to feature in the 2011 film You’ve Been Trumped and its 2016 sequel, You’ve Been Trumped Too by Angus director Anthony Baxter.

She was loudly outspoken against the real estate mogul both before and during his time as president, warning Americans of the danger he posed as a leader.

It is understood that she died peacefully in a north-east nursing home on April 11.

Her death was announced on twitter by both her close friend Alicia Bruce and the director of You’ve Been Trumped Anthony Baxter.

Ms Bruce said: “My friend and collaborator Molly Forbes passed away peacefully in Aberdeen on Sunday April 11.

My friend and collaborator Molly Forbes passed away peacefully in Aberdeen on Sunday April 11.

“A private service was held for her yesterday on what what would have been Molly’s 97th birthday.

“She stood dignified in the shadow of Donald Trump’s bullying, harassment and threats of compulsory purchase order from 2006.”

Mr Baxter added: “Some sad news. Molly Forbes has died at the age of 96.

“Daughter of a boat captain, a WW2 land girl, and one of the few remaining speakers of Doric, Molly led a varied and full life.

“Her wisdom, love and thoughtfulness will be missed most deeply by immediate family and friends.

“Molly touched and inspired countless people worldwide, with her steadfast opposition to Donald Trump’s numerous lies and destruction of the unique shifting dunes at Menie, to make way for his luxury golf resort. Molly cared deeply for this landscape.

Some sad news. Molly Forbes has died at the age of 96. Daughter of a boat captain, a WW2 land girl, and one of the few remaining speakers of Doric, Molly led a varied and full life. Her wisdom, love and thoughtfulness will be missed most deeply by immediate family and friends.

“With huge dignity, she tried to warn America about the perils of electing Mr Trump President, after her own water supply was cut off during his golf course’s construction.

“Mr Trump threatened Molly and her family with ‘compulsory purchase orders’, after they refused to sell.

“I feel so privileged to have met Molly and to have spent many days filming with her over 8 years. She was an inspiration and a joy.

“Molly died on 11th April, at a nursing home in Aberdeenshire. Rest In Peace Molly. We will all miss you very much.”

Mrs Forbes lived in a mobile home called Paradise at Mill of Menie, and took her fight against Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to approve Mr Trump’s development to the Court of Session.

She believed the council should have obtained an environmental statement before granting the Trump Organisation permission to plant marram grass on dunes at Menie.

However, she was forced to abandon her campaign after being denied legal aid – and the Court of Session later ruled she was liable for the costs incurred by Mr Trump and the council in defending the action.

Mrs Forbes and her son became some of Mr Trump’s most vociferous opponents.