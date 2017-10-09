Aberdeen pensioner targeted by thieves offers £1,000 to help catch culprits

An Aberdeen man who was targeted three times by thieves has offered a £1,000 reward for any information that leads to their conviction.

Ean Emslie is being forced to install CCTV on Forest Road due to a recent spate of thefts and attempted break-ins.

The 69-year-old runs a property services business from his home, in which he has lived for the last 30 years.

Mr Emslie said: “I’ve been in business for around 50 years in the city and having had commercial properties in Aberdeen, I have dealt with issues of break-ins on a regular basis.

“I can tell you from experience that it is no laughing matter and it feels worse when it is our own home. I just want to see whoever has done this get caught.

“I want any information that leads to a conviction and I’m happy to put up a £1,000 reward.

“People might see it as weird putting up that amount of money considering what was actually taken from me, but I don’t want to see anyone else targeted.”

Mr Emslie believes thieves stole from his property over a number of days after he noticed a patio window was unlocked.

Police are investigating the thefts in which a small change jar was taken along with a cashbox.

He also believes the thieves tried to enter his property again on Monday last week after he saw a door had been damaged.

Mr Emslie said both he and his neighbours had known incidents at their properties where the doorbell would ring in the middle of the night but, when it was answered, no one was there.

He added: “I just want to try to help the police.

“Someone will know whoever it is that is doing this in the area.

“I’m hoping if someone reads this and knows who it is the reward of £1,000 would be enough to get them to come forward.”