An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street in Ellon shortly after 9am.

The 84-year-old has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 9.10am.

“An 84-year-old was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.”