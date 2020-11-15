Pensioner reported missing from Inverurie traced ‘safe and well’

Police officers have traced a man reported missing from Inverurie.
Ronald Watson was last seen in the Kellands Road area of Inverurie at 1.15pm on Saturday.
The 76-year-old has been traced this evening.
A police spokesman said: “Ronald Watson has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this enquiry.”
