Show Links
News / Local

Pensioner reported missing from Inverurie traced ‘safe and well’

by Kathryn Wylie
15/11/2020, 11:58 pm
© DC ThomsonRonald Watson has been found.
Ronald Watson has been found.

Police officers have traced a man reported missing from Inverurie.

Ronald Watson was last seen in the Kellands Road area of Inverurie at 1.15pm on Saturday.

The 76-year-old has been traced this evening.

A police spokesman said: “Ronald Watson has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this enquiry.”