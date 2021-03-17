Despite gradually losing her sight, 77-year-old Catherine Emslie is remarkably upbeat about her situation.

“I’ve always been a glass-half-full kind of person,” Ms Emslie said. “In fact, my glass is brimming over even when there’s nothing in it.”

Ms Emslie, who lives in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) six years ago.

But even though the condition will eventually leave her with significant sight loss, she feels lucky about the treatment and support she’s received.

She paid tribute to both NHS Grampian and the North East Sensory Services (NESS), a local charity that has supported her through sight loss.

Ms Emslie said: “I knew there was something wrong because when I looked at the straight lines on things – like picture frames – they were getting wavy, and I knew at that point it was one of the signs.

“So I got the diagnosis and started the treatment straight away.

“But it was never something that got me down. I just accepted it as a situation I had to deal with and manage, and that’s what I’ve done.

“Look, I can access treatment from an amazing hospital with medics who give me all the care and attention I need. Then I’ve got NESS – the difference they make is just incredible.”

Ms Emslie, who is originally from Tayport, Fife, said that the diagnosis of AMD led to other lifestyle changes.

“I feel with any diagnosis like this you have to meet the doctors half-way, to make sure you do your bit,” she explained.

“They’ve given me all this fantastic treatment, so I had to make sure I lost weight and improved my lifestyle as well. That’s helped a great deal.

“Six years on, I am still able to read, which is my greatest love. Without doing my bit as well, I probably wouldn’t have been able to hold onto that.”

Her work to improve her physical health also means she’s clear of Type 2 diabetes.

And while she is losing her sight, she said there were ways to mitigate the effects.

“Light is the big issue – if it is too dark or too bright, that can be difficult,” she said.

“Things like lamps and the amount of light you get in your house can make a difference. For instance, I’ve now moved my chair to a window that gets more sunlight.

“I’m on a journey at the moment. I know this will end in significant sight loss, but there will be many turns and events on the way, and that can be exciting in itself. That’s the way I look at it.

“If you just give up, you’ll never get out the ditch.”

While she’s only “scratched the surface” with NESS, she knows she will be able to count on them in the future due to losing her sight.

“I’m a beginner really when it comes to NESS. There are others who are completely blind but live independent, full lives with the help of NESS.

“What’s great about them is just the sheer knowledge they have. They know everything about my condition. When I talk to them about my eyesight and the challenges that brings, I don’t have to fumble about with explanations, they can almost finish my sentences.

“Everyone’s challenges are different when it comes to sight loss, but NESS know how to deal with them all.

“I call their base in Aberdeen the Tardis. You could walk by without realising it’s there, but when you get inside it just goes on and on.

“They’ve been especially helpful at preparing me in terms of things I might need next, like gadgets around the house.

“My biggest love is reading – curling up with a book is something I would hate not to be able to do. But even when that day does come, I know NESS will be there with audiobooks to help me through.”

Graham Findlay, chief executive of NESS, said: “Helping people like Catherine is what our work is all about.

“Right across the north-east of Scotland, there are blind and deaf people who are leading more independent lives with the assistance of NESS.

“But there is plenty more work to do, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has made life so much harder for those with sensory impairments.

“People who are blind or deaf want to contribute to society in the same way as everyone else, and it is vital that they are given the tools and support to do that.

“We will continue to do that and help many more people like Catherine.”