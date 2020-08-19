Pensioner in hospital after falling from roof in north-east town

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a roof in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to St Andrew’s Road in Lhanbryde at about 11am yesterday after receiving reports about the incident.

Police closed a section of the road while crews responded at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “At about 11am officers were called to the St Andrew’s Road area following a report that a man had fallen from a roof.

“The man, aged 72, has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, where he remains in critical condition.”