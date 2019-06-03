Pensioner hits out at Aberdeen City Council over 159% rise in alarm cost

A pensioner has hit out at Aberdeen City Council after the price of a “lifeline” service more than doubled.

At a budget meeting in March, Aberdeen councillors voted to increase the price of the community alarm initiative.

The project, which is administered by Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), allows vulnerable and elderly people to raise the alarm if they are in trouble, for instance if they have suffered a fall.

At the meeting on March 5, councillors passed the budget, which approved measures to increase the cost of the alarms by 159% as part of plans to slash around £40 million of spending.

It had cost individuals £1.35 a week, the equivalent of £70.20 per year.

The new policy has seen costs rise to £182 annually, with users paying £3.50 every week. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said the first she heard of the increase was when she received an invoice last week.

She said: “I had no idea this was coming.

“I just want to make people aware of this issue because there are lots of vulnerable people who won’t have any idea.”

The woman, in her 90s, said the council was harming the most vulnerable people in the community.

She added: “I wondered what the council would come up with next, but now I know.

“It is our lifeline, our peace of mind, knowing help is at hand should you need it.”

The woman told The Evening Express she has had the alarm for five years, after suffering a number of falls at her home, and the initiative has hugely helped her confidence.

Aberdeen City Council said the price tag for providing the service is £4.75 a week – more than the cost to residents.

A city council spokesman said: “The charge for the community alarm has not been increased for eight years.

“Despite the recent rise, the rate in Aberdeen City is below that of most Scottish local authorities, and is lower than the Scottish average of £3.63 per week.”

The spokesman added: “The actual cost of providing the service is equivalent to £4.75 per person per week.

“People are only asked to contribute towards the cost of the service if they are assessed as being able to afford to pay.

“And they can request a review if they believe their circumstances have changed since their last assessment.”