Pensioner exposed himself at bus stop and walked naked wearing only a facemask

A pensioner who pulled down his trousers at a bus stop and exposed himself to women and children was found walking naked outside his home just days later – wearing only a facemask.
Raymond Robertson was spotted by parents on more than one occasion alighting from a bus in Aberdeen then carrying out the sick sex act.
The 68-year old was seen at a Garthdee bus stop by women on two separate occasions in July this year.
