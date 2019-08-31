Aberdeen pensioner admits racially abusing bus driver

A man is to be sentenced after admitting racially abusing a bus driver in the city.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that George McCombie committed the offence on February 10 this year.

The 84-year-old had gone to Aberdeen Bus Station on Guild Street and tried to board a bus when he got into a verbal exchange with a driver.

McCombie then began raising his voice and racially abusing the driver and the matter was reported to police.

McCombie, whose address was given in court as Glebe Terrace, Westhill, was arrested at a later date.

He was not present during yesterday’s hearing.

The court heard he pled guilty to the charge when he wrote a letter to the court.

He admitted a charge of being at the bus station on February 10 and acting in a racially aggravated manner which caused alarm or distress to the bus driver in that he shouted, swore and made a racially offensive remark to him.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said: “Given that the accused is not present in court today, I will defer sentencing to a later date.”

McCombie has been ordered to attend court for a sentencing hearing on September 27.