Aberdeen pension campaigners picket conference

An Aberdeen campaign group protested outside the Scottish Tory Conference.

At its height, between 20 and 30 members of the Aberdeen branch of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign picketed the main entrance of the AECC during the first day of the conference.

Members of the group are angered by the decision to raise the state pension age, which have thrown the retirement plans of thousands of women born in the 1950s into turmoil.

Lorraine Rae, one of the organisers of the group, told the Evening Express: “It’s about raising awareness.

“We were out there and we were very vocal. We had a few people from different parts of the country come up and support us in our protest.”

Lorraine said the Conservatives are the only political party not to invite them to their events: “This is the only party which leaves us out in the cold.

“Every other party, including the SNP, the Liberal Democrats and Labour will invite us in and engage with us – but not the Conservatives.”

Lorraine said a number of MSPs had approached and engaged with the group during their protest.

She said: “We did have a few people who said they were MSPs come and speak to us and they seemed very supportive of our cause, which was nice.”

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: “The WASPI women made their voices heard and some of our MPs and MSPs went to speak with them and listen to their arguments.”