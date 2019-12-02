Penalty notices for pair after disturbance at Aberdeen airport

Two men have been given penalty notices in connection with a disturbance at Aberdeen International Airport.

The pair, aged 27 and 60, have been issued with antisocial behaviour fixed penalty notices following the incident on Thursday morning.

Both police and staff at the airport confirmed officers had attended following the incident, believed to have taken place at a departure gate.

No further action will be taken against the men.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for the airport said: “We can confirm police attended a minor incident.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm two men, aged 60 and 27 years old, have been charged in connection with a disturbance at Aberdeen airport during the morning of Thursday November 28.

“Both men have been issued with antisocial behaviour fixed penalty notices.”