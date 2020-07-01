Readers’ Letters: Pedestrians at weekends only

I keep hearing that the answer to Aberdeen’s woes is more pedestrianisation!

Well let’s take a look at an area that’s been pedestrianised for some years.

John Lewis is arguably one of the biggest draws into the centre of the city. The section of George Street it occupies is pedestrianised yet the majority of the units opposite are empty and run down.

Compare that to the hive of business activity and occupied shops along George Street on the other side of St Andrew Street where parking and traffic are allowed and the picture is stark.

I’m sure there are other factors involved, like lower rents and rates, but the fact remains. If a pedestrianised zone next to a major retail unit and shopping centre doesn’t work for other businesses, then why should it elsewhere in Aberdeen?

My solution would be at least a trial period of pedestrianisation over the weekends, when people have more leisure time and are not at work or school, for the sections of Union Street and the Belmont Zone, and allow vehicular access to all businesses in the area for deliveries and drop-offs during the week days.

Best of both worlds and at least we would not end up throwing the baby out with the bathwater!

Ian Cukrowski, MacBeans Coffee Roasters, Little Belmont St, Aberdeen