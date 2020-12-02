Show Links
Pedestrian struck by car in Aberdeen with emergency services in attendance

by Chris MacLennan
02/12/2020, 11:07 am Updated: 02/12/2020, 11:10 am
A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred on Springhill Road around 9.30am with emergency services currently in attendance.

The road is currently closed between the junctions of Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road.

The severity of injuries sustained is not known at this time.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of an incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a car around 9.30am this morning.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.

“The road is currently closed and we are urging motorists to avoid the area.”