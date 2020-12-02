Pedestrian struck by car in Aberdeen with emergency services in attendance

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred on Springhill Road around 9.30am with emergency services currently in attendance.

The road is currently closed between the junctions of Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road.

The severity of injuries sustained is not known at this time.

We are currently attending a road crash on Springhill Road in Aberdeen. The road is currently closed between the junctions with Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road – motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternatives routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/eBb8PcIz20 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 2, 2020

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of an incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a car around 9.30am this morning.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.

“The road is currently closed and we are urging motorists to avoid the area.”