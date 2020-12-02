Trauma team and paramedics called after elderly woman struck by car in Aberdeen

An elderly woman has been hit by a car in Aberdeen with paramedics and a trauma team called to the scene.

The incident occurred on Springhill Road around 9.30am.

The road is currently closed between the junctions of Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call today at 9.31am to attend an incident on Springhill Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported a female patient in her 70s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The severity of the injuries sustained has not been disclosed at this stage.

Police are currently attending a road traffic collision on Springhill Road in #Aberdeen. The road is currently closed between the junctions with Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road – motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternatives routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/QkdXCGecXJ — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 2, 2020

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of an incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a car around 9.30am this morning.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.

“The road is currently closed and we are urging motorists to avoid the area.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Our officers are assisting Police Scotland with the current road closures and we await further details of the incident.”